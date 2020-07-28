< Back to All News

NID Scotts Flat Trail Work Progressing

Posted: Jul. 28, 2020 12:47 AM PDT

So far, coronavirus concerns have not hindered trail development and fuels reduction projects around Scotts Flat Reservoir. Nevada Irrigation District Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says the Lower Trail Connector is now scheduled to begin in the fall…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

But Riley says there’s no start date yet for the next section that will take longer, since a bridge needs to be built over Deer Creek. That would eventually connect the southern Cascades Shore area with the northern campgrounds, prior to the spillway repair project. In 2017, the district closed the spillway, due to growing illegal activity. It was reopened a few months later, after a lot of complaints from recreationists. Meanwhile, Riley says a couple or fuels reduction projects are done. That includes one that required a ten-day closure of a trail in February…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Fire fuel reduction was also completed in June by NID along the trail linking their two campgrounds there.

