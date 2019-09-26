NID Seeks More Wildfire Reduction Funding

More funding for reducing the wildfire danger in the Nevada Irrigation District is being sought. Environmental Resources Administrator Neysa King says they’re seeking 560-thousand dollars in state bond money from voter-approved Propositions One and 68, for eliminating more fuels near Rollins Reservoir on an additional 185 acres…

It’s part of an ongoing project known as the Sierra Nevada Conservancy Watershed Improvement Program. King says the work also reduces the threat to the water supply…

It includes parcels associated with Long Ravine, Orchard Springs, and Greenhorn Campgrounds. Previous fuel reduction work has also been done on 80 acres near the Peninsula campground. NID has also received Prop 68 funding in recent years to reduce the wildfire threat to Scotts Flat Reservoir. King says they should have word on whether the grant application is successful by February, with the hope that work can begin, in conjunction with Cal Fire, next spring.