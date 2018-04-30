< Back to All News

NID Seeks Public Help In Charting Future Water Plan

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 12:36 AM PDT

The planning of Nevada County’s water future for the next 50 years is getting underway. The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved half-a-million dollars for what’s called the Raw Water Master Plan Update. The move was praised by critics, as well as supporters, of recent Board policies. But the Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, Melinda Booth also told the board that a moratorium should be placed on any further work regarding Centennial Dam…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

The update also features formation of a Technical Advisory Committee whose membership will include a wide variety of water stakeholders. George Olive of Nevada City is among those who hopes that’ll open the process to more public input and reduce some of the distrust that’s developed among some segments of the community and the board, especially in regard to Centennial…

click to listen to George Olive

NID officials say the process will include public participation to evaluate impacts and alternatives, and develop community solutions for short-term and long-term needs. The Update will likely take several years to complete.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha