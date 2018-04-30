NID Seeks Public Help In Charting Future Water Plan

The planning of Nevada County’s water future for the next 50 years is getting underway. The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved half-a-million dollars for what’s called the Raw Water Master Plan Update. The move was praised by critics, as well as supporters, of recent Board policies. But the Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, Melinda Booth also told the board that a moratorium should be placed on any further work regarding Centennial Dam…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

The update also features formation of a Technical Advisory Committee whose membership will include a wide variety of water stakeholders. George Olive of Nevada City is among those who hopes that’ll open the process to more public input and reduce some of the distrust that’s developed among some segments of the community and the board, especially in regard to Centennial…

click to listen to George Olive

NID officials say the process will include public participation to evaluate impacts and alternatives, and develop community solutions for short-term and long-term needs. The Update will likely take several years to complete.