< Back to All News

NID Snowpack Also Dropping But Still Okay

Posted: Mar. 14, 2022 5:17 PM PDT

The snowpack also continues to be dropping more rapidly than officials would like in the Nevada Irrigation District would like. But, at 85-percent of average, at least as of March second, Water Resources Superintendent Thor Larsen says NID continues to be in better shape than elsewhere in the region…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

That includes the atmospheric river, in late October, which brought about 12 inches of rain in a 24 to 48-hour period. And there was also the late December snowstorm…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

So that prompted the the Board of Directors to lift the 20-percent conservation mandate, a month ago. Overall reservoir storage is at 94-percent of average. But after the last survey of the season, in early April, Larsen indicates it the mandate will likely be reimposed, unless there are more major March storms. February produced less than an inch of precipitation in the district, the ninth driest February on record. And combined with the exceptionaly dry January, the two-month total was the second-driest such period in 134 years of records.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha