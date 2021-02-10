NID Snowpack Doubles From Recent Storms

The first snowpack survey of the season for the Nevada Irrigation District also shows dramatic improvement, according to Water Operations Manager Chip Close…

That compares to 69-percent for the Northern Sierra. But Close says the district still needs to get to at least average by the end of the season. He says if the water content is below 50-percent of normal, a drought contingency plan might be implemented for the first time in four years…

Meanwhile, NID’s overall reservoir storage is at 87-percent of average, with over 172-thousand acre feet. But Close says it needs to get to 230-thousand.