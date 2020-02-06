< Back to All News

NID Snowpack Dropping

Posted: Feb. 6, 2020 12:44 PM PST

In another indication of a mostly-dry 2020, so far, the water content of the snowpack in the Nevada Irrigation District has dropped to 72-percent of average. Precipitation in January was only 58-percent of average. But reservoir storage is still strong, at 104-percent of normal, thanks to a good carryover from last year’s exceptional snowpack that also had a late runoff period. NID’s Water Resources Superintendent says the late runoff allowed district reservoirs to maintain storage while meeting downstream demands.

