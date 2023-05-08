< Back to All News

NID Snowpack Mirrors Statewide Average

Posted: May. 8, 2023 12:55 AM PDT

The Nevada Irrigation District also continues to track snowpack conditions by also releasing an unusual May survey. And it mirrors the state, at 230-percent of average for the first of the month. NID Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says the water content, of 61 inches, is the fourth-highest for the date. That’s more than twice the historic average of 26 inches. And a year ago it was only 17 inches. He says the mostly below-normal temperatures in April has also minimized the melt…

Larsen says the peak of the snowmelt is not expected before around the middle of the month, significantly later than normal. And that bodes well for this year’s water storage….

As of May first, overall storage for the district’s nine reservoirs was 107-percent of average and 92-percent of capacity. NID conducts surveys on five snow courses of varying elevation that provides water to raw and treated water customers.

