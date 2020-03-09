NID Snowpack Still Low Despite Recent Precip

The first measurable precipitation in Nevada County in over a month might provide a slight boost to the snowpack in the Nevada Irrigation District. But Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says their most recent survey, on February 27th, showed a drop of 26-percent from a month earlier…

Riley says it was the driest February ever measured at Bowman Reservoir in the 91 years that NID has kept records, with seasonal precipitation at only 59-percent of normal. But she says the overall average capacity of their reservoirs still looks good…

And Riley says NID still has sufficient water to meet all delivery demands this year. But Water Resources Superintendent Thor Larsen says they’re preparing for dry year operations while managing storage to optimize carryover targets.