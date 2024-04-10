NID Supports Repair Proposal For Spaulding

The NID Board of Directors and staff are supportive of at least getting half of the repairs done for the Spaulding One Powerhouse in a timely manner. That was discussed before a packed chamber of concerned customers at the Board’s meeting on Wednesday. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says there’s really no other option. But he stresses that it needs to be done by PG and E’s new deadline of June 12th, or mandatory conservation would likely be imposed…

And Close says the district has also now learned that PG and E has found a way to speed up the re-opening of the South Yuba Canal. That would allow even more water to flow to lower-level reservoirs this summer. With this scenario, repairs to the second discharge horn could not be done until mid-winter, or when water demand is lower. Meanwhile, Close says it’s frustrating that the district won’t be able to cash in on strong releases from the heavy winter that normally would be flowing into the upper elevation reservoirs…

PG and E’s original plan to repair both horns by June 8th was scuttled when, upon closing both horns, they found more extensive damage to the foundation of the powerhouse than originally anticipated.