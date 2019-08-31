NID Suspends Property Acquisitions

With PG and E’s bankruptcy creating revenue uncertainty, the Nevada Irrigation District has suspended all property acquisitions for potential projects. NID Board director Nick Wilcox says their hydropower sales to the utility this year is projected to bring in over 20-million dollars. He says PG and E could possibly cancel these kinds of contracts, as part of its financial reorganization efforts…

The district transfers about half of the money to supplement water rate revenues. Projects that have not received final approval from the Board, include those that are currently undergoing environmental review by the state. That includes the Centennial Dam. But Wilcox is downplaying that…

Less money has been budgeted for Centennial this year, with the district shifting priorities toward updating its Raw Water Master Plan.