NID Turns 100 Years Old This Year

2021 also means it’s the 100th year of operation for the Nevada Irrigation District. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says they’re poised to commemorate it with events, a new website, and special features, in addition to a one-day celebration on the official date it was formed, on August 15th…

Riley says NID started as a dream, in the early 1900’s, of Kate and Bert Church. They had driven cattle to lush mountain meadows from parched pastures miles away. They envisioned a great irrigation system, transporting life-giving water to dry, but fertile, acres, bringing growth and prosperity over the years…

Voters recommended its formation and the District’s first board meeting occurred in Grass Valley’s Bret Harte Hotel.