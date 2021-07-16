< Back to All News

NID Urban Water Mgt Plan Approved

Posted: Jul. 16, 2021 12:19 AM PDT

As it gets drier and drier, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved its updated Urban Water Management Plan. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s mandated every five years by the California Department of Water Resources. The intent is to plan for the conservation and efficient use of water in California…

click to listen to Chip Close

Meanwhile, Close says the Board has already pulled the Drought Risk Assessment Plan for revamping…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the Urban Water Management Plan actually covers an NID planning horizon that covers the next 20 years. NID is required to submit the Plan every five years because it provides treated drinking water to more than the state’s reporting threshold of three-thousand customers. The district serves over 19-thousand customer connections, also including part of Placer County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha