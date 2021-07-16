NID Urban Water Mgt Plan Approved

As it gets drier and drier, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved its updated Urban Water Management Plan. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s mandated every five years by the California Department of Water Resources. The intent is to plan for the conservation and efficient use of water in California…

Meanwhile, Close says the Board has already pulled the Drought Risk Assessment Plan for revamping…

Close says the Urban Water Management Plan actually covers an NID planning horizon that covers the next 20 years. NID is required to submit the Plan every five years because it provides treated drinking water to more than the state’s reporting threshold of three-thousand customers. The district serves over 19-thousand customer connections, also including part of Placer County.