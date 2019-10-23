< Back to All News

NID Urged To Replace PGE As Electricity Provider

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 3:12 PM PDT

The Nevada Irrigation District touts itself as a leader among Northern California water agencies in the production of hydroelectic energy. The district says it has seven plants that generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 60-thousand homes. It currently sells its output to PG and E. But with the bankruptcy filing, the district fears the utility will divest itself of that contract, which, this year, is worth 20-million dollars in revenue. Meanwhile, with another Shutoff implemented, several NID customers urged the Board of Directors, Wednesday, to replace PG and E as the provider. But Board President Scott Miller says it’s not that simple and fraught with financial peril…

click to listen to Scott Miller

Miller also sits on the NID Ad Hoc Committee, which has already discussed the issue…

click to listen to Scott Miller

The NID Board met in closed session with PG and E Wednesday concerning what’s described on the agenda as price and terms and conditions of property acquistion. That includes the district’s Hydroelectric Manager.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha