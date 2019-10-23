NID Urged To Replace PGE As Electricity Provider

The Nevada Irrigation District touts itself as a leader among Northern California water agencies in the production of hydroelectic energy. The district says it has seven plants that generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 60-thousand homes. It currently sells its output to PG and E. But with the bankruptcy filing, the district fears the utility will divest itself of that contract, which, this year, is worth 20-million dollars in revenue. Meanwhile, with another Shutoff implemented, several NID customers urged the Board of Directors, Wednesday, to replace PG and E as the provider. But Board President Scott Miller says it’s not that simple and fraught with financial peril…

Miller also sits on the NID Ad Hoc Committee, which has already discussed the issue…

The NID Board met in closed session with PG and E Wednesday concerning what’s described on the agenda as price and terms and conditions of property acquistion. That includes the district’s Hydroelectric Manager.