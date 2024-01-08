NID Urges Conservation Regardless Of Winter

Regardless of how the winter’s going, conservation should be a way of life, according to the Nevada Irrigation District. The district had recorded over 19-inches of rain, as of five days ago, which is about 72-percent of average. But, thanks to last year’s record snowfall, reservoir storage remains strong, at 107-percent of average. But NID Assistant General Manager, Greg Jones, says you should check a link on their website on ways to save water. Among the more significant measures you can take are fixing leaks and making sure you insulate pipes, to prevent them from freezing or breaking…

Other suggestions include turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, shortening showers, and washing full loads in the dishwasher and washing machine. Jones acknowledges that conservation is likely not on the mind of a lot of customers this time of year, unless they’re looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills…

Meanwhile, Jones says NID’s first snow survey won’t be conducted until February.