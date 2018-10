The changing of the season also brings a shift in outdoor water usage in Nevada County. Nevada Irrigation District Operations Manager, Chip Close, says even though it’s still very dry, it’s not as hot…

Close says that should also bring down your water bill…

NID officials say by turning off irrigation systems or adjusting automatic timers, households could save from 55 to more than 100 gallons per day.