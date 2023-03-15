< Back to All News

NID Urges Public To Stay Off Canal Berms

Posted: Mar. 15, 2023 1:14 PM PDT

As clearing and repair work continues on NID’s storm-damaged canals, the district is reminding the public to stay away for now. Many walk along the berms. But Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says current hazards include a substantial number of fallen trees, unseen obstacles, erosion and sedimentation, and fast-flowing water, to name a few…

NID’s open-ditch canals traverse about 475 miles on both district property and on many acres of private properties…

Jones says crews are working their way mile by mile to inspect damage and make necessary repairs. And it will take some time, given the intensity of the snow and rainstorms. He also points out that the canal berms are not actually considered to be public trails.

