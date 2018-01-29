< Back to All News

NID Wants To Get More Water Hookups

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 12:35 AM PST

With participation in its 10-year water line extension program still lagging, the Nevada Irrigation District’s Board of Directors has approved friendlier financial terms. Benefits include better fire protection, as well as improved water quality. But Water Operations Manager Chip Close told the Board that costs have still been too high for a number of residents…

Close says the changes will significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs, with NID covering up to 90-percent of fees, instead of 80-percent. Maximum financing also goes from 30-thousand to 49-thousand dollars and the loan term has been expanded from 20 to 30 years. Meanwhile, Ricki Heck of Grass Valley says the interest rates could still be lower for a program that she says should be more of a public service…

The NID Board also approved the lowering of neighborhood participation targets from 60-percent to at least 50-percent.

