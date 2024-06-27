< Back to All News

NID Water Conservation Now Mandatory

Posted: Jun. 27, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

With PG and E powerhouse repair delays continuing much later into the summer than originally hoped, 20-percent voluntary conservation is now mandatory for NID water customers. That was approved by the NID Board of Directors at their Wednesday meeting. Water Operations Manager Chip Close told the Board that the resolution should remain in effect until notification that water delivery in satisfactory volumes has been re-established…

And even when watering is permitted, Close said it should only occur before 7am and after 9pm. He also reported that irrigation water customers have saved around four-thousand acre feet since voluntary conservation was imposed. But it’s only 163 acre feet from treated water customers. He hopes going mandatory will help prevent canal outage rotations from being necessary, which appeared to be coming soon…

Close said emergency pumping operations are also now in full mode. He said the most water that could be saved, if everyone conserved by 20-percent, would be about 13-hundred to 14-hundred acre feet a week.

