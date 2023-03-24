< Back to All News

NID Water Efficiency Program Continues To Grow

Posted: Mar. 24, 2023

With more dry than wet winters over the last five years, NID’s Water Efficiency Program has continued to grow. And that includes four rebate pilot programs, two of them this year. Water Efficiency Technician, Kaycee Strong, says one is for turf removal. It’s for treated water customers who use at least 25-percent more water during irrigation season, which is from April to October…

There’s a minimum of 16 rebates, which are a-dollar per square foot of converted turf up to 100 dollars. And for raw water customers, a storage tank rebate will be offered this spring of 50 to 100 dollars. And in 2024, there will also be irrigation timer and leak rebates. Strong says the number of leaks detected by NID is usually pretty steady, but there was a recent spike, because of the storms…

Strong says new homeowner water-wise house calls will also be available this year.

