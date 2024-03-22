NID Water Emergency Declared

A 20-percent voluntary reduction of water use is being requested for all NID customers. That’s due to what’s described as unanticipated PG and E infrastructure repairs in the Sierra Nevada headwaters that have cut off the supply. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says a pressure reducing valve leak has been found at the Spaulding One Powerhouse, north of I-80, toward the Truckee and Tahoe area. So the powerhouse has been shut down…

And Jones says repairs are not expected to be completed before June eighth. So the lack of access to normal watershed runoff means NID will have to rely upon limited storage, to begin the irrigation season…

NID officials say the situation will impact deliveries to all customers, as well as have severe effects on lake levels and recreation opportunities this summer. Also, hydroelectric generation will be affected by the restrictions. The irrigation season is scheduled to begin on April 15th. Raw water customers are asked to forgo usage as long as possible. They’re also asked to voluntarily reduce their purchase allotment for this season. District revenue will also be affected, with no increased irrigation water sales. Fall water sales will not be available. And winter water is only available to those who purchased it in 2023.