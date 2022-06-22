< Back to All News

NID Water Health Still Getting High Marks

Posted: Jun. 22, 2022 12:07 AM PDT

NID customers should be pleased to hear that their drinking water continues to meet and exceed state and federal public health standards. The district has released its annual water quality report, required by the state. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it measures everything and covers variety of substances…

click to listen to Chip Close

NID treated and distributed more than three-billion gallons of surface water in 2021. And Close says the weather usually doesn’t have an impact…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says NID also conducts weekly water quality testing in its system, to ensure that drinking water continues to meet government requirements. The information focuses on water supplied through the Elizabeth George, Loma Rica, Lake Wildwood, Lake of the Pines, and North Auburn treatment plants.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha