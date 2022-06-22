NID Water Health Still Getting High Marks

NID customers should be pleased to hear that their drinking water continues to meet and exceed state and federal public health standards. The district has released its annual water quality report, required by the state. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it measures everything and covers variety of substances…

click to listen to Chip Close

NID treated and distributed more than three-billion gallons of surface water in 2021. And Close says the weather usually doesn’t have an impact…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says NID also conducts weekly water quality testing in its system, to ensure that drinking water continues to meet government requirements. The information focuses on water supplied through the Elizabeth George, Loma Rica, Lake Wildwood, Lake of the Pines, and North Auburn treatment plants.