< Back to All News

NID Water Rate Hike Meetings Begin

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 12:23 AM PDT

The first of several meetings on proposed water rate hikes in the Nevada Irrigation District is Tuesday evening. Rates for the vast majority of over 26-thousand customers would nearly double over the next five years, starting with a 25-percent increase in May. And one customer, Terry McLaughlin, says although a lot of information justifying the plan is available it’s still too vague for her…

click to listen to Terry McLaughlin

McLaughlin says she’s been urging other ratepayers to mail in written protests, under the Proposition 218 process. But she says it’s a flawed system that will make it difficult to have enough protests equivalent to more than 50-percent of thousands of property owners…

click to listen to Terry McLaughlin

The District says revenue has been lagging in recent years, as customers conserve more, although they say they still contibute a large subsidy to keep rates reasonable. Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 at the NID Board chambers. There’s another one in Placer County Thursday evening, with a location not listed. And Board Director Ricki Heck, who is already on record opposing the proposal, has scheduled an additional meeting at the Rood Center on April third. A final decision is expected to be made at an NID Board meeting scheduled for April 23rd, when protest votes will be tallied.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha