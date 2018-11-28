< Back to All News

NID Water Rate Hike Recommendations Revealed

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 6:12 PM PST

Another round of water rate hikes are ahead for customers in the Nevada Irrigation District. And the current proposed budget for next year assumes the recommended increases, from a district committee, of five-point-seven percent a year for the next five years, will be approved. That compares to six-percent for the previous five years. District Finance Manager Marvin Davis told the Board of Directors, at their meeting on Wednesday, that revenue from ratepayers has been lagging…

But with a new Board to be sworn in December 12th that includes three newly-elected members, no vote was taken on the budget proposal. One of those new members, Ricki Heck, says it can’t be assumed that the recommended water rate hikes will be adopted with the plan…

Board member Nick Wilcox also said he wants to make sure that raw water customers and treated water customers assume equal financial responsibilities for NID service costs.

