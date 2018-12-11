NID Water Rate Hikes Uncertain

As a new Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors is seated for Wednesday’s meeting, they won’t be taking any action on another five-year series of water rate increases. Director Nick Wilcox says it must now be determined if the proposal violates a provision of Proposition 218, approved by state voters in 1996, where rates can’t exceed the cost of service. He says the District is in the process of conducting a study…

click to listen to Nick Wilcox

Under the proposal, treated water customer rates would go up another five-point-seven percent for each of the next five years, compared to six-percent for each of the previous five years. Wilcox says notices will be sent out to customers in January, with a public hearing scheduled likely to take place at least 45 days later, or in February. And during that 45-day period, under Prop 218, written protests can be submitted. If more than 50-percent of customers’ protests are received, the rate hike would be killed. Wilcox says the increase is needed to make up for lost revenue from the current rates, due mainly to more customer efficiency…

click to listen to Nick Wilcox

If the proposal dies, the District would have to balance its budget with another million dollars in reserves. A hearing on the budget is still scheduled for tomorrow’s (Wed.) meeting