< Back to All News

NID Water Rates May Not Change This Year

Posted: Mar. 2, 2021 12:44 AM PST

No additional water rate hikes were approved last summer in the Nevada Irrigation District. A consultant had also recommended that for the 26-thousand treated water customers, but also told the Board that rates for the five-thousand raw water customers, including agricultural, only cover about half of district expenses, and it would take a 46-percent increase to close the gap. The Water Rates Committee, consisting of two NID Board directors, is holding its first meeting on Wednesday. One of those directors, Rick Heck, indicates such an increase is not in the works…

click to listen to Ricki Heck

Heck says the pandemic has meant less rate revenue in the last year, among other budget concerns she wants to link with any discussion of possible rate adjustments…

click to listen to Rick Heck

Penalties and shutoffs have been suspended for water customers unable to pay their bills. Meanwhile, Heck says a recommendation from the committee will likely take about a year. The other committee member is director Chris Bierwagen. The committee meets monthly, virtually, at 9am, with public comments welcomed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha