NID Water Rates May Not Change This Year

No additional water rate hikes were approved last summer in the Nevada Irrigation District. A consultant had also recommended that for the 26-thousand treated water customers, but also told the Board that rates for the five-thousand raw water customers, including agricultural, only cover about half of district expenses, and it would take a 46-percent increase to close the gap. The Water Rates Committee, consisting of two NID Board directors, is holding its first meeting on Wednesday. One of those directors, Rick Heck, indicates such an increase is not in the works…

Heck says the pandemic has meant less rate revenue in the last year, among other budget concerns she wants to link with any discussion of possible rate adjustments…

Penalties and shutoffs have been suspended for water customers unable to pay their bills. Meanwhile, Heck says a recommendation from the committee will likely take about a year. The other committee member is director Chris Bierwagen. The committee meets monthly, virtually, at 9am, with public comments welcomed.