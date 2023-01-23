NID Water Resiliency Still Being Studied

Despite a looming state budget deficit, Governor Newsom says his proposal still includes a major commitment to protecting communities from extreme weather due to climate change. He says the state has committed around eight-point-six billion dollars to build water resilience in the last two budget cycles. Meanwhile, NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says they’ll know more about their needs after completion of their Plan For Water study. That should be later this year. It looks at how to meet more longterm supply and demand issues…

Jones says water resilience comes in many forms…

Jones says it’s too early to know if NID will be able to tap into any new state funding, that the proposal is still in the early stages. Newsom says the money will help maximize stormwater capture through new projects. He says it will also support reservoir repair and expansion to boost water shortages, and modernize water conveyance infrastructure.