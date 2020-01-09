NID Water Storage At Good Levels To Start 2020

The first water storage numbers for 2020 from the Nevada Irrigation District also look promising, like most of the state. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says there’s over 200-thousand acre-feet, which is 74-percent of the maximum capacity. It’s also 107-percent of the seven-year average…

Scherzinger says a very healthy carryover storage from last year’s stormy winter has also been key….

Scherzinger says precipitation at Bowman Lake is 84-percent of average. And he says the conservation rate is still at around 20-percent higher than the 2013 baseline average.