NID Water Storage At Good Levels To Start 2020

Posted: Jan. 9, 2020 2:31 PM PST

The first water storage numbers for 2020 from the Nevada Irrigation District also look promising, like most of the state. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says there’s over 200-thousand acre-feet, which is 74-percent of the maximum capacity. It’s also 107-percent of the seven-year average…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says a very healthy carryover storage from last year’s stormy winter has also been key….

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says precipitation at Bowman Lake is 84-percent of average. And he says the conservation rate is still at around 20-percent higher than the 2013 baseline average.

