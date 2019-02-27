< Back to All News

NID Water Storage Looks Strong

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 5:38 PM PST

As you might expect, the water supply in Nevada County is looking more and more robust. The general manager for the Nevada Irrigation District, Rem Scherzinger, told the NID Board of Directors that overall storage, as of Wednesday was 121-percent of average…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

But Scherzinger could not provide the latest snowpack numbers because of difficulties in accessing the terrain, due to recent heavy snow. He says the Bowman transmission line was also out of service, likely due to winds knocking an object onto the line. And there was an accident on the way up to investigating the problem….

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says there were no injuries. He says over 53-inches of rain has already been recorded in the district for the season.

