NID Water Supply Also Way Up From Storms

The recent storms have also provided a dramatic boost in the water supply for the Nevada Irrigation District. Precipitation is now at 163-percent of average. But Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s still too early to lift the Emergency Drought Declaration here and statewide. NID Reservoir storage is still four-percent below average…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close also points out that since those storms mostly provided snow, the runoff has not made it into the reservoirs yet. But he says the district has already received five more inches of precipitation for this water year than the entire previous year. Meanwhile, he says water service was not disrupted from the storms…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says nearly all treated water facilities were running on back-up emergency generators and were able to continue to provide reliable service. He says irrigation canals did sustain damage from numerous downed trees, but crews were able to keep minimal flows, while debris was removed.