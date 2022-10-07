< Back to All News

NID Water Supply Carryover Still Looks Okay

Posted: Oct. 7, 2022 12:33 AM PDT

With the end of the irrigation season, the water supply for the Nevada Irrigation District is better than a year ago. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says as we near the rainy season overall storage of NID’s reservoirs are at around 70-percent of capacity. It’s also 112-percent of an eight-year average…

Close says treated water customers have conserved 12-percent more than 2020. It was even 17-percent in August, one of the hottest months of the year…

The water supply numbers also mean NID will have sufficient end-of-year reserves. That’ll protect its ability to continue delivering water for all beneficial uses in the succeeding year, should current dry conditions continue. But Close says the prospect of the first wet winter in four years is not good. Average rainfall for October is one-point-seven inches. Then it’s nearly four-inches in November and over five-inches for December, January, and February.

