NID Well Owners Stealing Canal Water?

Are leaking, aging canals in the Nevada Irrigation District a free water source for neighboring well owners? That’s at the heart of the district’s efforts to come up with an encasement policy. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says the 475 miles of canals have a leakage rate of 10 to 15-percent. He says well owners are concerned about a supply loss, as more canals are encased, even though the seepage is likely district water that hasn’t been paid for…

Meanwhile, Jones says the U.S Geological Survey reports that the seepage into wells could come from other sources and not necessarily the nearest canal…

But many well owners contend that any canal water that leaks in belongs to them because it’s now on their property. Critics, including at least one NID board member, say it’s a form of theft. A formal encasement policy could help resolve such disputes. A series of workshops are being held on the issue and it’s not known when it will come before the board for final consideration.