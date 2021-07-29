< Back to All News

NID Will Be Fining Egregious Water Wasters

Posted: Jul. 29, 2021 12:57 AM PDT

As the drought deepens, the Nevada Irrigation District Board has now approved enforcement procedures for violators of the 20-percent conservation mandate. That went into effect at the beginning of the month. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it includes fines for the most egregious water users, after a warning is first issued…

Close says a second violation of the mandate is a fine of up to 250 dollars. Then it goes up to 500 dollars for a third offense and a-thousand dollars for a fourth violation, with a possible shutoff for subsequent offenses. Close says the district has already issued around a-thousand notices, each, in June and July. But that’s not a surprise, as water usage usually spikes up, initially, as summer sets in…

But Close says water usage in June was actually down four-percent, compared to a year ago. And, unlike the previous drought, the conservation mandate is also being applied to raw water customers, including irrigation.

