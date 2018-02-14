< Back to All News

NID Won’t Appeal Centennial Grant Request

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 1:01 PM PST

At least a moral victory for opponents of the Centennial Dam proposal. At their meeting Wednesday morning, The NID Board of Directors agreed to not appeal a grant application for the project that was recently rejected by the California Water Commission, for 11-million dollars. The request to not appeal came from the Foothills Water Network. Network Coordinator, Traci Sheehan, cited a “zero” public benefit ratio from the Commission…

NID Board members reminded Sheehan that they did pass a resolution, a few months ago, to not permit any water from Centennial to be sent outside the district. But Board Director Nick Wilcox also took the opportunity to remind opponents that he still strongly defends the local benefits, mainly in providing a more stable water supply…

Wilcox also points out that losing an 11-million dollar grant will not hurt prospects for building the dam, since the latest pricetag is estimated at over 340-million dollars. Board members also reminded the audience that they are not permitted, by the Brown Act, to respond during the public comment period, where there’s been a steady stream of opposition expressed about Centennial. But they can discuss the project, when it’s agendized.

