Night of Giving Again Hits Fundraising Goal

Posted: Jan. 5, 2024 12:54 AM PST

Once again, the recent Night of Giving benefit concert for Nevada County’s emergency shelter and homeless services provider hit its fundraising goal. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says over 60-thousand dollars was raised for the 18th annual event at the Center for the Arts. That was with the help of anonymous members of the public who “triple-matched” donations for the area’s only community shelter, Utah’s Place…

Baglietto says while they’ve made a dent in the problem there’s no indication the homeless population will have any dramatic drops in the foreseeable future, as housing costs continue to take up more and more of individual and family budgets…

Hospitality House also owns and operates housing for seniors and the disabled at Sierra Guest Home. Proceeds directly support struggling men, women, children, and veterans, by providing shelter, food, and the necessary tools and resources they need to transition back to permanent housing.

