Night of Giving at Foundry Saturday

It’s a fundraiser to help organizations who help the homeless, but it’s also a big holiday party. The 13th annual Night of Giving is tomorrow (Saturday) at the Miners Foundry. Mikail Graham is putting the show together, and says he has 45 local music groups lined up–including folk, jazz, blues, and more…

The musicians are donating their time as a benefit for Hospitality House. There will be two stages, with each group playing for about 10 to 20 minutes. Graham says new this year, you won’t have to deal with a parking hassle.

There is a suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. The annual ‘Night of Giving’ is from 4 to 11pm. Graham says they raised about 78-thousand dollars from the event last year.

–gf