< Back to All News

Night of Giving at Foundry Saturday

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 6:06 AM PST

It’s a fundraiser to help organizations who help the homeless, but it’s also a big holiday party. The 13th annual Night of Giving is tomorrow (Saturday) at the Miners Foundry. Mikail Graham is putting the show together, and says he has 45 local music groups lined up–including folk, jazz, blues, and more…

 Listen to Mikail Graham 1

The musicians are donating their time as a benefit for Hospitality House. There will be two stages, with each group playing for about 10 to 20 minutes. Graham says new this year, you won’t have to deal with a parking hassle.

Listen to Mikail Graham 2

There is a suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. The annual ‘Night of Giving’ is from 4 to 11pm. Graham says they raised about 78-thousand dollars from the event last year.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha