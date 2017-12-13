< Back to All News

Night of Giving at Miners Foundry Saturday

Posted: Dec. 13, 2017 12:02 PM PST

It’s a night to enjoy great music and also help those who help the homeless. Hospitality House presents their twelfth annual Night of Giving this weekend at the Miners Foundry. Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald says you’ll be able to hear over 30 different bands, all featuring local musicians…

There is a suggested donation, and dinner for a small price is available–prepared by graduates of the Hospitality House culinary job skills training program….

The show is produced by Mikail Graham, who has been coordinating musical events locally since the early 1970s. The Night of Giving is Saturday from 4 to 10pm.

