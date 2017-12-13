Night of Giving at Miners Foundry Saturday

It’s a night to enjoy great music and also help those who help the homeless. Hospitality House presents their twelfth annual Night of Giving this weekend at the Miners Foundry. Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald says you’ll be able to hear over 30 different bands, all featuring local musicians…

Listen to Debbie McDonald 1

There is a suggested donation, and dinner for a small price is available–prepared by graduates of the Hospitality House culinary job skills training program….

Listen to Debbie McDonald 2

The show is produced by Mikail Graham, who has been coordinating musical events locally since the early 1970s. The Night of Giving is Saturday from 4 to 10pm.

–gf