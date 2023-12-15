Night of Giving Back To In-Person Event

Hospitality House’s 18th annual Night of Giving returns to an in-person event for the first time since before the pandemic. And it also has a new venue, at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Saturday night. Creative Director Maggie McKaig says 17 bands and artists will be on stage…

There will also be work from Nevada County’s poet laureate and special video stories featuring individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness. McKaig says the county’s only emergency shelter helped just under 800 individuals last year…

One-hundred percent of ticket sales will benefit the homeless. And McKaig says generous anonymous donors have already contributed a Triple Match for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The fun begins with a happy hour from 4 to 5pm, with musical performances from 5 to 10pm on Saturday. And if you can’t go, online donations are always welcome.