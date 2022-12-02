Night Of Giving Is Once Again In-Person Event

The 17th annual Night of Giving is coming up on December 15th. And it returns to the in-person event it had been before the pandemic hit in 2020. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says there are still plenty of tickets available…

And for the first time, Quadros says the Center for the Arts, which completed its rennovation just around the time of the pandemic shutdowns, will be their venue for the first time, offering more room than ever before…

And Quadros says the audience will once again get to experience live, instead of virtual, local talent and renowned artists. But there will also still be special video stories, featuring people currently experiencing homelessness. Tickets are 30 dollars in advance and 35-dollars the night of the event. Night of Giving is December 15th, from 5 to 9pm, at the Center for the Arts.