Night Of Giving More Generous Than Last Year

Another success for Night of Giving. The 14th annual event, which took place four days before Christmas this year, raised over 77-thousand dollars for Nevada County’s only year-round emergency homeless provider, Hospitality House. Development Director Ashley Quadros says that’s about nine-thousand dollars more than last year….

In addition to raising much-needed support, Quadros says Night of Giving is also an opportunity for the community to directly hear from individuals struggling with homelessness. She says that includes one of two speakers who had the courage to take the stage and talk about her recovery…

This year, the 2019 Utah Phillips’ Love-In-Action award went to William Wallace. Quadros says his involvement with the shelter began when he was homeless in 2013 and he was one of the first persons to stay at the shelter when it opened that year. She says he’s a recovered addict who now runs his own business.