Nine-Eleven Drive-By Procession In Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 11, 2023 12:07 AM PDT

Local observances of the 22nd anniversary of the Nine-Eleven attacks include one that begins at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center Monday evening for the fourth year in a row. It’s put on by the group Back the Blue. Co-founder Byron Jones says the public gathers at the front parking lot at 5 for an opening prayer, pledge of allegiance, and national anthem. Then, at 5:30, you can get in your vehicle and join a drive-by procession past local First Responders’ stations, including fire departments and law enforcement agencies…

Jones expects an even greater response this year…

Jones says extra American flags will also be available for anyone who needs one, but they aren’t required for participation in the ride. Again, that starts at 5 this evening in the front parking lot of the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.

