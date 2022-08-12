Nine Guardrail Upgrades Underway

As you can imagine, guardrails take a pounding over the years. And Nevada County Public Works has begun upgrades at another nine locations. Principal Civil Engineer, Pat Perkins, says the first one was scheduled to be completed on Thursday, on Magnolia Road near the school. The next one is scheduled to begin Friday on Tammy Way in Alta Sierra. He says projects are prioritized for traffic volume and the greater severity of accidents…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Perkins says the other seven are along stretches of Penn Valley Drive, followed by Pleasant Valley Road and Rough and Ready Highway. And then at two locations each on McCourtney and Greenhorn Roads. He says while some guardrails can be repaired most are being replaced…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Perkins says the last project is scheduled to be completed by mid-or-late September. And there should only be minimal traffic disruptions. The 450-thousand dollar cost is funded through Cal Trans’ Highway Safety Improvement Program.