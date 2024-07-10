Nisenan Cornish Connection Discussion Today

Two influential cultures, one that lived for thousands of years and one that came to Nevada County during the Gold Rush are the topic of a Zoom seminar about the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe and the Cornish immigrants, Bridging Complicated Pasts, Building Shared Visions for the Future.

As the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan continue to fight to become re-recognized and rediscover their history, language and culture, local tribal leaders are discovering links to the Cornish miners and how the two cultures influenced each other and blended over time. Tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert is excited to open dialogue between the Tribe and leaders in Cornwall.

Covert says the Cornish are equally interested in hearing form the Nisenan.

The Nisenan and the Cornish had parallel experiences of being cultures that were forced to assimilate, move, or be eliminated. The elimination and reinstituting language both common elements.

Covert says there are amazing stories to be gathered about the two cultures and she shares she is learning interesting family history as well as cultural history. One surprise is the development of talented boxers.

She also shares that her aunt married into the Thomas family who were Cornish and integral part of the Champion Mine Complex. Covert’s nephews are both Cornish and Nisenan. The family is excited about being part of the project as well.

She says the seminar is designed to help educate and gather more information.

The zoom seminar is this morning from 10:30 to noon. Register here: Bridging Complicated Pasts, Building Shared Visions for the Future.

