Nisenan Festival at Sierra College Saturday

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s a time to celebrate Native American culture, and remember that there were people in what is now Nevada County long before the Gold Rush. Tomorrow is the ninth annual Nisenan Heritage Day Festival at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus. Organizer and tribe member Shelly Covert says it’s a full day of Native American culture…

Listen to Shelly Covert 1

The presentation is free, and there is no charge for parking. There is an art event tonight, and Covert says after the main event tomorrow, there is a concert, where she will be performing…

Listen to Shelly Covert 2

The day-long event at the college is from 9:30am to 5pm. There is a charge for the concert.

–gf

