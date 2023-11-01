Nisenan Heritage Day Saturday at Sierra College

The 14th Annual Nisenan Heritage Day is taking place Saturday from 11AM to 3PM at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus. Nevada City Nisenan Rancheria spokesperson Shelly Covert says this year the focus continues to be on educating people about the struggles of the local Nisenan.

Covert says the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project- CHIRP, the non-profit that represents the Nevada City Rancheria, along with tribal members, has been sharing the stories of the challenges with forced assimilation including genocide, Indian boarding schools, and the loss of official recognition. Covert feels that Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan are in a different place than other tribes.

Saturday events kick off with a general welcome and a session on a communication project Covert has in the works.

Graduate student will speak about ethical changes taking place about how indigenous people’s stories and history are shared.

A special project developing a writing system to bring the Nisenan language to written word is also in the works.

Nisenan Heritage Day is a free event with free parking from 11-3 Saturday at Sierra College.

The event is also streamed live for more information visit https://www.nisenan.org/events.