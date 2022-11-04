Nisenan Heritage Day Saturday

Last month during Indigenous Peoples Week, we highlighted the art of the local indigenous people, the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, which is on display at the Uba Seo Galley in Nevada City. Tomorrow the locals celebrate Nisenan culture with Nisenan Heritage Day. This is the thirteenth year the Nisenan and Sierra College Nevada County Campus have collaborated on the celebrations. Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert says the theme is “Remembering: We Are From The Stars”, and she wanted to create something different coming out of two years of COVID. A highlight of the day is a workshop for students.

Pre-registration is recommended because of space limitations. Eight spots still available as of this morning.

The program will be going on simultaneously at two other locations and will focus on math science and indigenous cultures as well as a celebration of NASA Commander Nicole Mann, the first indigenous woman to go to space and is currently on the International Space Station.

Covert says an additional connection is the belief that a Nisenan life passes on to the universe after existence on earth.

Covert says there are also traditional activities and other educational opportunities taking place during the 4-hour event.

Nisenan Heritage Day is 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday at Sierra College Nevada County Campus in and around building N12. Parking is free.