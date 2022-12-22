Nisenan Tribe May Have Ally For Recognition

It’s been two years since Nevada City and Nevada County passed resolutions supporting the Nisenan Tribe’s efforts to regain federal recognition. The tribe, with 147 members in Nevada City, was originally recognized in 1913, with a 75-acre rancheria, until its termination in 1958. Then, in 1964, it was sold at auction. In 1988, the government repudiated terminations of what was a total of 41 tribes at the time. And though many have been restored, the Nisenan is one of just a few still awaiting re-recognition. But tribe spokeswoman Shelly Covert, speaking earlier this week on ‘KNCO: Insight”, said she’s more optimistic. She says Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is the first Native-American appointed to any cabinet position…

click to listen to Shelly Covert

Nevada County CEO, Alison Lehman, said in the meantime the county can do a better job of connecting the Nisenan with appropriate resources…

click to listen to Alison Lehman

So Lehman said Health and Human Services has been in discussions on ways to bring more resources out to tribal members, like other community groups. The resolutions also recognize the Nisenan’s historical, cultural, and continued significance in the county, as well as the state.