Nitrous Abuse Problem Rising in Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 26, 2024 5:59 AM PDT

Several weeks ago KNCO first shared the news about troubling nitrous oxide abuse presenting in Nevada County. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer said that long term physical and mental damage was occurring in a cross-section of the population but especially on a number of younger patients. Since then, the hospital has partnered with Nevada County Public Health to try and raise educational awareness about the problem. This week on the regular segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Leadership, Chief Nurse Julie Ostrom echoed Dr. Neeley’s growing concern.

 

Ostrom says that the hospital has seen cases with young people in their 30’s that are suffering from long-term habitual use of concentrated nitrous. Some have lost complete motor functions and are no longer able to live on their own.

 

The chief nurse says that making the diagnosis of nitrous abuse is not easy as the patient often presents with difficulty moving or walking and may be forgetful. Diagnostic brain imaging is the true test.

 

Public Health has developed an informational section with links to resources on the county KnowOverDoseNC.com/nitrous-oxide website as part of the effort to get information out to the public.

 

