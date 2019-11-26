Nivette Surrenders In Nevada County

Over two months after his arrest in Orange County, a 50-year-old Orange County man who tried to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl, on the internet, for sex, has made his first court appearance in Nevada County. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says prosecutors have filed three felony charges against James Nivette. He says Nivette is also under a court order to have no contact with the girl…

Walsh says it took longer to get Nivette here than he would have liked, but understands it can be a lengthy process to change jurisidictions….

Grass Valley Police say the girl told her mother about the increasingly graphic contacts, who called the department. Nivette allegedly sent a plane ticket to the girl to meet him at the Orange County airport. In place of the girl, detectives and an investigator from the Orange County D-A’s office met Nivette and that’s where the arrest took place. His next scheduled court appearance is February 13th.