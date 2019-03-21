NJUHSD Bond Funding Gap Identified

After praising how the Measure B bond has been spent, so far, by the Nevada Joint Union High School District, the chair of the Citizens’ Oversight Committee says there’s a major funding shortage to complete all the projects. Heino Nikolai says construction costs have been accelerating much more than anticipated, resulting in a shortage of 15 to 20-million dollars. He says it’s mainly due to a surge in new building from wildfire destruction…

Nikolai says construction costs have risen about 25-percent since the bond was passed in November of 2016. The money is for facilities and infrastructure upgrades and repairs, with the focus on health and safety. Nikolai says 14-million from the 47-million dollar bond has already been spent, with the remaining 33-million already allocated. He says he’s not necessarily recommending that another bond be submitted to voters at this time…

Nikolai says it’ll be up to the school board to decide how to address the situation.