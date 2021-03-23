< Back to All News

NJUHSD Also Gearing Up For More Classroom Learning

Posted: Mar. 23, 2021 12:24 AM PDT

The Nevada Joint Union High School District is also expanding classroom learning from two to four days a week, following the Spring Break. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it’ll start Monday, April fifth. The in-person instruction will also no longer be divided into two cohorts…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

The only day without classroom learning will be Wednesday. The Distance Learning program will also remain in place. McFadden says around 20 to 24-percent of students have kept that option. He says he’s already seen a dramatic difference with the increased presence of students on campuses…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says although only three-feet distancing is now required, the district will maintain four feet. He also says the vast majority of student COVID infections continue to originate off-campus. County Office of Education Superintendent Scott Lay says he believes all nine local districts will soon be going to classroom learning for at least four days a week.

